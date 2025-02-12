Homecoming Edition: Odumodublvck, Mohbad top 2024 Headies’ nominees list

The organisers of Nigeria’s prestigious music award show, The Headies, have released the much-anticipated nominations list for its 17th edition on Wednesday.

The list features an array of both local and international artists that have been recognised for their contribution to the music scene in the past year.

Notably, Odumodu Blvck received the most nominations on the list with a total of five, followed by Ayra Starr and Shallipopi, with a total of three each.

Meanwhile, the late Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, also bagged three nominations despite being off the musical scene since his demise on September 12, 2023.

The categories released from the official X handle of the Headies include: Producer of the Year, Best Recording of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Best R&B Singles, Rookie of the Year, Best Rap Single, Best Vocal Performance (female), Music Video of the year, Best collaboration,

Full list below:

Music Video of the Year

Charm – Rema, Oerlinks and Folarin Oludare

Metaverse – Jyde Ajala

Like Ice Spice – Perlinks and Emeka Shine Shine

Ojapiano – Mattmax

Egwu – Director Pink

Showa – TG Omori

Na Money – Dammy Twitch

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Ayra Star – Last Heartbreak Song

Niniola – Level

Simi – Stranger

Liya – I’m Done

Yemi Alade – Tomorrow

Best Rap Single

Cast – Odumodu Blvck and Shallipopi

Blood on the dance floor – Bloody Civilian, Wale and Odumodu Blvck

Hallelujah – Ladipoe, Rozzz, and Morello

Canada – Magnito

Ije Nwoke – Jeriq

Rookie of the year

Zerry DL

Taves

Kaestyles

Llona

Best R&B single

Qing Madi – Vision

Jonny Drille – For You

Simi – Stranger

Tems – Burning

Ayra Star – Last Heartbreak Song ft Giveon

Songwriter of the year

Simisola Kosoko – Stranger (Simi)

Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma – Vision (Qing Madi)

Michael Ajuma Attah – Can’t Breathe (Llona)

Emoseh Khamofu – Family Meeting (Bloody Civilian)

Fuayefika Maxwell – Stages of Life (Wizard Chan)

Producer of the year

Sarz – Happiness

London – Ozeba

Magicsticks – Basquiat

Rema/Producer X/Cubeats/Deatz/Klimperboy – Hehehe

Dibs – Different Pattern

Best Recording of the year

Tems – Burning

Seyi Vibez – Different Pattern

Burna Boy – Higher

Ayra Star and Giveon – Last Heartbreak Song

Sarz and Lojay – Billions

Best Collaboration

Emotions – Tiwa Savage ft Asa

Blood on the dance floor – Odumodu Blvck, Bloody Civilian and Wale

Cast – Shallipopi ft Odumodu Blvck

Egwu – Chike ft Mohbad

Ole – Qing Madi ft Bnxn

Twe Twe remix – Kizz Daniel ft Davido

IDK – Wizkid ft Zlatan

Best Street-hop artiste

Seyi Vibez – Different Patterns

Ayo Maff – Dealer ft (Fire Boy)

Shallipopi – Cast ft (Odumodu Blvck)

Zhus Jdo – Johnbull

Mohbad – Ask About me

Afrobeats Single of the Year

Big Big Things – Young John ft Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez

Twe Twe remix – Kizz Daniel ft Davido

Egwu – Chike ft Mohbad

Remember – Asake

Ogechi remix – Hyce, Boypee and Brown Joel ft Davido

Big Baller – Flavour

