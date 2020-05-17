Evander Holyfield has revealed he is in negotiations with former rival Mike Tyson over a trilogy bout and the pair are close to agreeing a deal.

Tyson has been teasing a comeback on social media over the past month and has said he would be open to fighting in four round exhibition bouts for charity.

Holyfield, who famously had part of his ear bitten off by Tyson in their 1997 rematch, had also been pondering a comeback and is hoping to fight Iron Mike in a charity exhibition for his foundation.

Holyfield said: “His people have been talking to my people and we haven’t yet got a solid deal together, but it’s coming that way.

“If it happens, then that’s no problem.

“The thing is, he was doing something and I was doing something.

“When I told people about it, they saw me working out and they kind of put two and two together.

“They must be coming together to do this.

“But the fact of the matter is, I don’t mind if we do do something like this.

“I’d been telling people that I wanted to start doing exhibitions, meaning that with my foundation, the Holyfield Foundation, I wanted to help the kids.

“I wanted to come back and be able to show the kids that if you take care of your body at a young age, if you don’t get bad habits, then at an old age you ain’t got to be worried about what type of person you’re going to be.”

However, Carl Froch has warned Tyson against accepting a third fight against Holyfield, saying: “I mean if you’re in your 30s and been retired a year or two I’d say no, don’t bother, because you can never be what you was.

“During your 50s you should not even be considering it.

“I’ve seen Mike Tyson, he looks explosive and he looks fantastic for the five second clip I’ve seen of him on Instagram.

“But we’re talking about three minute rounds for 12 rounds or a two minute round if it’s professional boxing.

“There’s a reason why these people retire, because they can’t do it anymore.”

—