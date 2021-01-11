Evander Holyfield has claimed that his team is currently in talks with Mike Tyson’s representatives over a potential trilogy fight between them.

The pair shared two famous battles in 1996 and 1997, but are now aged 58 and 54 respectively.

Tyson returned to the ring last year for an eight-round exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr.

In the aftermath, Holyfield called him out for a third bout.

Now, he has said to SunSport: “The thing is that if it’s meant to be it will happen, either way, it is what it is.

“What I can tell you is that my team is talking to Mike’s management, so I’m waiting for a decision. They are communicating right now.

“The thing is I’m still training for this, I know it will be some day this deal will happen and I’m ready for him. I’m doing play.”

Holyfield concluded by making a big claim about how much the event would be worth.

“Where an opportunity is available,” he said, “I like to make the best out of what I have. I believe if I fought Mike the fight will generate $200 million.

“It will be the biggest fight there is. That’s the honest truth. I think Mike has my message already.

“If he is going to do it he is, if not then he’s not.

“It’s a decision he has to make now and we both have to be in an agreement.

“I’m not going to tell anybody what I’m going to do – my strategy I’m planning on using against Mike – I don’t want anyone to know.

“I’m happy if Mike fights me.”