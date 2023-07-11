Holy Ghost thunder, Amadioha, Sango kill man who will force my daughter to do BBL — Kanayo O. Kanayo

828 828

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, in a new post shares some words of wisdom on the trending Brazilian Butt Lift among women.

In the Instagram post, the popular filmmaker expressed his anger and disapproval of the Brazilian Butt Lift.

Kanayo said: “I am angry physically and spiritually.”

He then told the story of a young woman whose boyfriend abandoned her after she caught an infection from the procedure.

In his words: “A friend in the US told me of how a patient, a beautiful Christian lady, came into the hospital after the bum bum enlargement with an infection.

“And her boyfriend who forced her to go through that surgery came into the ward and ran out.”

According to the legendary actor’s account, the young lady died from that infection.

Kanayo, in the post accompanied by a video, then used the avenue to discourage women from getting the procedure done.

He added while demonstrating the manner in which BBL patients walk: “Why would somebody subject themselves to so much pain?”

Kanayo further expressed his distaste for the surgery by calling it unprofitable and likening it to secondary school relationships.

He said: “If husbands are not giving their wives money to do bum bum enlargement, it is not profitable.

“If Bum Bum enlargement was profitable, why are husbands not giving their wives money to do it?

“Bum Bum enlargement is like boyfriend/girlfriend relationship in Secondary School, not up to the 3 per cent end in marriage.

“Sadly, this Bum thing many of the ladies do not end as wives.”

Going further, the 61-year-old took the opportunity to passionately summon the Igbo and Yoruba gods of thunder: Amadioha and Sango, against any boyfriend who would attempt to convince his daughter to get a BBL.

With that, the Nollywood legend concluded with the classic phrase of warning: “A word is enough for the wise.”