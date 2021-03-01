Hollywood actress, Viola Davis, made a fashion statement at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards despite making a virtual appearance from her home due to COVID-19.

For the event, the actress rocked a stunning multi-coloured, off-shoulder silk cotton African print (Ankara) gown designed by Los Angeles-based designer, Claude ‘Lavie’ Kameni.

Davis wore a thick braided necklace and earrings that were designed by Pomellato with a clutch by Gabo Guzo.

The 55-year-old actress was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) for her role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, but she lost the award to Andra Day for her portrayal of Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.