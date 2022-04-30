Holidays: AIG assures adequate of security arrangements

Bello Dalijan, Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 10, Sokoto, has assured of proper and adequate security arrangements for Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States to ensure hitch free Eid-el-fitr celebration.

The AIG made the promise in a statement by the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Adamu Abbas, on Saturday.

Dalijan advised members of the public to cooperate with policemen deployed for traffic control duties to ease traffic congestion in the city centres.

He said: “I have ordered that security be strengthened across the commands within the zone, before, during and after the Eid-el-fitr celebration.

“Moreover, the Commissioners of Police in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara have been directed to ensure visibility patrol across their respective commands.”

The AIG added that the commands will also ensure crowd control and implementation of robust anti-crime prevention and control strategies.

Dalijan added: “They are also to beef up security in the entire linking roads, entry and exit points, major highways, city centres, worship centres, recreational centres, government installations/property and other strategic locations in their areas.

“Therefore, I warned men on stop and search as well as other crime prevention duties to be courteous, professional and avoid acts that may bring the force to disrepute.”

Dalijan further implored members of the public, especially trave;lers and other road users, to cooperate with police personnel deployed on the highways and other duty posts across the zone.

In a related development, the Commissioner, Sokoto State Police Command, Kamaldeen Okunlola, has assured the public that all hands remained on deck to ensure adequate security during the festive period.

Okunlola in a statement by the command’s PPRO, ASP Sunusi Abubakar, said deployment was already made to secure all praying grounds in the state and other vulnerable places ahead of Sallah celebration.