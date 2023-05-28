Hold me responsible if my successor fails to perform – Ayade

Governor Ben Ayade says he should be held responsible should his successor fail to enthrone good governance in Cross River.

Ayade made the declaration during a Thanksgiving Mass held at Saint Charles Wanga Catholic Church, Essien Town, Calabar, on Sunday.

The outgoing governor, however, expressed confidence in the personality and capacity of the incoming Governor, Sen. Bassey Otu, to perform.

He stressed that the people would soon get to understand why he supported Otu to succeed him in office.

“That is the kind of Governor you are expecting. A man who is ready to sacrifice, a man who is ready to surrender his comfort to ensure that the citizens of Cross River State sleep well.

“No wonder, all the enemies started to ensure that today doesn’t happen, but God said devil you are a liar.

“If it was somebody else, by now, arrangements would have been in place on how to demolish streets, demolish houses, but here we have a man of God who has compassion. A man with character, a man with integrity, a man with honour and the fear of God.

“If Bassey Otu does very well, glory to God, if Bassey Otu performs very well, after praising God, praise him for his goodness.

“But, if Bassey Otu does not do well, hold me responsible, because this alliance and this commitment to hand over power to Bassey Otu was signed and sealed since 2014,” he stated.

Admonishing the outgoing and incoming Governor, the officiating Minister, Rev. Fr. Malachi Ephraim, lauded Ayade for the love he has shown to the church.

“This is a man who has showed the most love to the church than any other Governor in Cross River. As for Prince Otu, I beg you, from tomorrow, I beg you, just be Governor for Cross River State,” he pleaded.

The Cleric who preached from the book of Genesis 11:1 to 9, where he drew lessons from the ancient story of the Tower of Babel, urged the people to be united to move the state forward.

According to him, “Pentecost means that as people from Cross River, we must come together to build up a state for ourselves.

“But the Lord told me that at this stage, you must do what is right in Cross River State. The spirit makes Senator Ntufam Bassey Otu qualify.

And to Sen. Bassey Otu, Fr. Ephraim said it’s not going to be easy: if not for God, this seat is not for you, no be you for sidon here, So as you begin, rededicate yourself to God as you begin, go and serve your people,” the cleric said.