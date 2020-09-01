The Chairman of Edo State Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih, has called on Edo people to hold Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, responsible for the liquidation of Edo Line and Bendel Brewery.

Orbih, who spoke to party supporters on Monday, during the reelection campaign rally of the PDP candidate and Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, in Ehor, Uhunmwode Local Government Area, urged the people to reject the opposition APC and its candidate in the forthcoming election.

The PDP also received more defectors in the LGA, including the Chairman of Edo Advanced Allied Party, Gabriel Erhahon, and APC Chairman in Ehor Ward, Solomon Orumwense, among other ward chairmen who led thousands of their party members to the PDP, declaring their support for Governor Obaseki.

The defectors cited the governor’s developmental strides in the areas of education, healthcare and environment, among others, as their reasons for backing Obaseki’s reelection.

According to Orbih: “Oshiomhole told us that Ize-Iyamu was responsible for the liquidation of Edo Line and Bendel Brewery.

“He said Ize-Iyamu is a fake pastor.

“So what has changed?

“Remember that a fruit factory was established in this local government and yet that fruit factory never worked.

“The APC candidate, Ize-Iyamu, played a key role in the establishment of that fruit factory that never worked.

“He owes Edo people an explanation on why the fruit factory failed to work.

“We can’t go back to our past because Edo people must move forward and Obaseki is that man that will move the state forward.

“We will never allow them to come back as their role in the past doesn’t deserve any recognition.

“How are they going to explain millions of taxpayers’ money used to establish that fruit factory that never produced any fruit juice for Edo people?

“Obaseki has shown character and the will to move the state forward.”

Addressing party supporters in Ehor, Irhue, Uhi and Igieduma, Obaseki said: “Our second term is to consolidate on what we have started.

“We have done 27 roads in Uhunmwode LGA and we will be able to do 50 more roads if re-elected.

“Our Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) programme is managed by a woman in Uhunmwode and we have many more of you in our government.

“Uhunmwode is the richest in terms of land and agriculture.

“Any politics that doesn’t bring prosperity to the people and move the state forward must be rejected as the system has been designed to bring prosperity to the people.

“We have come to change the system so that no one man will hold the people down.

“The role of government is to provide infrastructure such as roads, water and electricity.

“Come out on September 19, 2020 to cast your vote for the PDP to protect our state from the overbearing influence of the godfather and create room for massive development.”