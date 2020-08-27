The Islamic Movement in Nigeria on Thursday said Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State should be held responsible for any attack on its members by security officers in the state.

An executive member of IMN, Sokoto State Chapter, Sidi Munir Mainasara, raised the alarm in a statement, titled: “Sokoto State, Joint Security Operatives Baying for Blood,” signed on behalf of the group.

According to Mainasara: “Fom the reliable information reaching us, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, through the Sokoto State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje, is all set to drench yet again the seat of the Caliphate with innocent blood, and nothing could be more dangerous and distressing.

“Security operatives have been prepared and given the green light to the heinous plan to assault followers of Sheikh Zakzaky in a day-on-day-off arrangement, and wherever they may be found.

“The scheme has already started seeing the light of the day. The joint security operatives arrived on Wednesday in over twenty vans and laid siege to the venue, where the mourning gathering takes place, for almost two hours.

“Some are still on the prowl near the area and beyond, and they have even begun to make arrest as three minor students returning from school have been apprehended, viz. Mustapha Mukhtar, Ahmad Abubakar and Musa Salisu Rugar Liman.”

Mainasara said despite avowal of the much vaunted rights to freedom of worship and peaceful assembly, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky’s followers have been trampled upon, and their fundamental rights glaringly encroached and violated.

“For how long will those in power keep such inimical and flagrant abuses, even disregarding people’s feelings and inalienable rights!

“Apparently, the Executive Governor of Sokoto State wishes to take his cue from that of Kaduna State.

“Unfortunately for both of them, they have either failed woefully in tackling the banditry and kidnapping menaces bedevilling their respective states or have refused to apply the required wherewithal to have such threats nipped in the bud.

“If the burning ember of the remembrance of Imam Husain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad [S] is the prime target, know that it can never be contained nor snuffed out. How possible is it to get it extinguished?

He said: “For over a thousand years, people have been withstanding and resisting unprovoked cruelties to reminisce Imam Husain and what he passed through together with scores of his people. Thus, persecution only makes it stay put, and stronger than ever.

“Therefore, should anything happen to the followers of Sheikh Zakzaky and their property in Sokoto, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal would be held responsible as the number one chief security officer of the state on whose table the buck stops.”