The management of HOGAN GUARDS on Thursday rewarded one of their staff, William Okogbue, who picked $10, 000 in Ecobank banking hall in Abuja at the head office of the organisation in Ogun State and he enjoined Nigerians especially the youths to be always be faithful to God and desist from the temptation of engaging in dubious acts just to get wealthy.

Okogbue who is a father of three and an indigene of Bendel in Abia State, was handed a permanent employment letter by the chief operating officer of the organisation, Chukwuemeka Pindas, expressed great delight stressing that he did not envisage that the outcome of him returning the money could be this gigantic..

According to him, when he saw the money, he kept it and he informed the Customer Service Manager in the branch and when the rightful owner came, who according to Okogbue was a former deputy CBN governor and after he was interviewed, he was given the money and the owner was very happy.

He explained that security goes beyond opening gates and the virtue of honesty and integrity was inculcated in him in HOGAN GUARDS.

He said: “I was trained in HOGAN GUARDS. It is not only by opening gates but they teach you a lot of things also.”

He stated that he was initially tempted to keep the money for himself initially but he later changed his mind because of his firm belief that ill-gotten wealth will not benefit him.

The Chief Operating Officer, Chukwuemeka Pindas, further confirmed that this is not the first time that the organisation have been in the spotlight for doing something commendable and he narrated how the organisation has won the best security staff in Access Bank for three years in a row and a staff of the organisation have also have helped to foil a robbery attack in one of the branches of Access Bank in Port Harcourt.

Pindas further disclosed that even in Queens College, Lagos, the work of the organisation speaks for itself as people continue to commend the orgaanisation and he also stated that the organisation will send Okogbue for further studies.

Also, the acting CSO of Ecobank, Abuja, the branch where Okogbue worked expressed that the security guard have now become a benchmark or a standard of honesty in the bank and he thanked the organisation for inculcating the right ethical values to their staff.