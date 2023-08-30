HND top up to degree good for technologies in Nigerian polytechnics, by Auwal Ahmed Ibrahim

Despite the much controversies on HND top up to degree debate, the top up program can indeed be beneficial for technologies in Polytechnics.

The program which was announced by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) allows HND holders who aspire to pursue an academic career to upgrade their qualifications and obtain a Bachelor’s degree. By acquiring a higher academic degree, technologies can enhance their teaching capabilities, broaden their knowledge base, and potentially qualify for higher positions and salary scales within the Polytechnic system.

The conversion or top up program for the HND holders to degree have the potential to address the existing dichotomy between technologists and lecturers in Polytechnics. This shift can help bridge the gap between the two categories by providing an avenue for HND holders to upgrade their qualifications and get a Bachelor’s degree certificate.

By enabling HND holders to obtain a degree, it allows for more parity in terms of academic qualifications between technologists and lecturers. It can potentially enhance the professional standing and recognition of technologists, as they would have a degree equivalent to that of lecturers, it will also help them get their PhD like lecturers in the universities and polytechnics.

Also, the conversion of HND to degree could lead to career progression opportunities for technologists by allowing them to explore teaching positions or other higher-level roles within polytechnics because up to now there are certain positions that HND holders don’t reach or hold as staff of the polytechnic, while technologies don’t get job in Nigerian Universities because they don’t get degree certificate. The top up program initiated by NBTE could contribute to a more cohesive and integrated workforce within the educational institutions.

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) plays a crucial role in enhancing the standards of polytechnics, including the conversion of HND to a degree.The efforts of the NBTE are aimed at providing a robust and improved avenue for HND holders to upgrade their qualifications to eradicate the challenges face by graduates of polytechnics.

Though, some people even within the polytechnic system may have second thought about the NBTE’s comcept but since the time Professor Idris M. Bugaje assumed the helms of the Board, he has brought many development and initiatives driving towards the successes of polytechnics and their staff, and the top up program is also a good one.

By working towards improving the standard of polytechnics, the NBTE is ensuring that the education and training provided align with industry requirements and global standards. This, in turn, enhances the overall quality of education and the competency of polytechnic graduates.

With the new initiative coming from the NBTE on HND top up the staff of polytechnics should accept the concept in good fate since there is no existing law that frown at the conversion in Nigeria and intentionally as the Executive Secretary of NBTE is also working tirelessly for the HND and degree dichotomy to see the light of the day.

Also Read:

As a dynamic administrator, Professor Idris M. Bugaje had brought many developments for Nigerian education, most priority to polytechnics. He is a pioneer of many programs and developments in Nigerian Polytechnics, hence nothing he brings can be contraction for the progress of polytechnics.

The recent launched of Sub-Saharan African Apprenticeship and Stakeholders Network (SASASNET) is in the passion of Bugaje’s spirit to promote polytechnics’ products and skills, thereby creating more opportunities for both students and the staff of Nigerian polytechnics. The changing face of NBTE and zones creation are all parts of his good work in uplifting the standards of polytechnics.

For good, Nigerian technologies should embrace the goals of NBTE in its quest of promoting their professional career to eradicate the existing dichotomy between degree and HND for more opportunities as what the African proverb says, “what a wise man sees someone may climb iroko tree and never see it” and “a good answer is enough for the wise man”.

Ibrahim is a lecturer of Mass Communication Department, Kaduna Polytechnic and writes from Kaduna state