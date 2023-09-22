HND/BSc dichotomy: NUC, Ministry frustrating our move — NBTE

The Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education, Prof. Idris Bugaje, has disclosed that over 30,000 Nigerian Higher National Diploma holders have applied for its top-up programme.

He fielded questions from the News Agency of Nigeria on its newly launched top-up programme for HND holders.

The programme is for the HND holders to acquire a Bachelor of Science in their choice course.

Bugaje said the board had no power to award degrees to students, but was able to help HND holders by facilitating the programmes with foreign universities while introducing credit mapping to aid learning.

He said: “We have a software that does credit mapping.

“We have already fed our HND graduates with that software so it will now pick the curriculum of the foreign university, compare them together to bring out what is the difference between the two.

“We are now in discussion with a number of these foreign universities from Malaysia, Russia, India, but with time we hope we can populate about 15 to 20 universities.

“Though it’s a gradual process, this will offer more opportunities for students.

“So far we have gotten applicants for over 30,000.

“About two weeks ago, it was 15,000 and within this two weeks, it has doubled and I am very confident that in the next two weeks, we may hit about 50,000 applicants.

“These are Nigerian HND holders yearning to have this dichotomy brought to an end by acquiring BSc and unfortunately there are PhD holders who have HND, who are also coming back to do BSc.

“This is like a contradiction after a doctorate coming back to BSc and this is what we are trying to avoid by asking the fresh HND holders to go straight to do the top-up programme and get the BSc and be at par with anybody else in the progression.”

Bugaje, therefore, said HND holders would only be made to pay 10 percent of the entire tuition fees to run the one-year top-up programme.

The Executive Secretary also allayed the fears of the university system as against losing their students, saying the programme would only bring competition.

When asked about the preference of foreign universities over local universities, Bugaje said the local universities were full of prejudice against HND holders.

He, however, blamed this on the National Universities Commission, which had refused to key into the programme in spite of written letters to inform them about it.

He said: “The best dialogue is with the NUC and the Ministry of Education.

“We have written letters and sent reminders and even crafted a curriculum and we sent it to the Ministry, but it is like it has not seen the light of the day.

“We realised they are looking down on the academic Board of Polytechnics.

“They said the academic Board of Polytechnics are not equivalent to the Universities Senate.

“We have been at this two years since I came in as Executive Secretary of NBTE.

“I have given the new Minister brief on this and I am very confident he is going to endorse what we are doing.”

Bugaje called on the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, to take a very strong position against the dichotomy, while also hoping that the Polytechnic Act would be revisited in no time to put an end to the dichotomy challenge.

He said the Act, if reviewed, would allow polytechnics to run bachelors, masters and doctorate degrees in technology for their products.

He added: “The polytechnic system is a system parallel to the university.

“We are not feeders.

“The Colleges of Education feed the university system.

“This is because anytime the national policy on education changes and they make BSc education the minimum qualification for teaching in basic schools, the role of the NCE will be over.

“Even the commission overseeing the programme will cease to exist.

“The COE all feed into the NUC programmes to produce graduates.

“In the polytechnics, we are a complimentary system.

“We produce technology and technicians for industries basically.

“But there are components of our systems also that pursue academic careers and those ambitions should not be stopped.

“So I hope the roadmap committee the Minister has set up will come up with a final solution for this dichotomy against HND.”