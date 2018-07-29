HIV/AIDS: Oyo records low level of stigma cases

The Oyo State Agency for the Control of AIDS has said that the level of stigma against Persons Living with HIV in the state has reduced drastically in relative terms compared to other states.

Obatunde Oladapo, the OYSACA Executive Secretary, disclosed this on Sunday in Ibadan during an advocacy visit to the state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community Development, Social Welfare and Poverty Alleviation.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Oladapo led the management team of OYSACA during the visit.

NAN recalls that the state government had promulgated a law against stigmatising PLWHIV as part of efforts to stem the trend.

Oladapo stated that the low level of stigma was a result of adequate sensitisation and enlightenment programmes on the scourge.

He said that the people of the state were now more informed about the ills HIV/AIDS, saying they now understand the need to support PLWHIV and stop discriminating against them.

He said: “OYSACA will revolutionise resource mobilisation and collaborate with stakeholders to develop a work plan and Rapid Response mechanism.

“This is to ensure prompt and effective response to people living with HIV and survivors of abuse on medical, legal, emotional and psycho-social grounds.”

Oladapo who advocated economic empowerment of women living with HIV, noting that the highest percentage of people living with HIV are women.

He called for collaborative effort of the Ministry of Women Affairs to address violence and abuse against vulnerable groups in the state such as women, children, adolescents and orphans.

Atinuke Osunkoya, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs, commended the management of OYSACA for a new improved agency.

Osunkoya explained that protecting the rights of vulnerable people and less privileged in the state was a major concern of the ministry.

She said: “We are passionate about the welfare of women and children in the state. Together, we can truly reduce the scourge of violence against vulnerable children and women in the state and the country at large.”