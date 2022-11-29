Hitto Communication organises first Enugu Reggae Festival

The first Enugu Reggae Festival, which will be the gathering of Jah People, is set to make Enugu agog, bringing Reggae artists and Reggae music lovers on the last man standing position.

This is contained in a press release signed by David Kalu, Managing Director, Hitto Communication Vendra – Publisher, Bende Analyst Newspaper.

The Festival, Kalu indicated will be for the coming together of Reggae artists in Enugu, to show case the Jah giving talents in them.

“With the help of God, we intend to link this festival with international reggae festivals across the world, example Kentucky reggae festival, one love-one hart, Rebel Statue Music festival, Austin Reggae Festival among others.

Affiliating the Enugu Reggae Festival with the listed groups, will create a very big opportunity for our local reggae artists to be international connected, as there will be exchange of programs that will call for inter-visit.

Some of the artists expected to perform are: Abraham Jah The Rastafarian Spiritual head in Enugu) Raphael Chukwu ( Leader coal city band), Nwatu Chinaezu Mezu music- AKA D General),OIC Kaja, Labrado, Charles Singaman, Srings, Anayo Ani, M.C Ras, Peter Rock, Obiayen Nworie, Chidi Ozoekweme – Chydon lnternational Band Kemi Stone among other top Reggae artists” said Kalu.

This year’s festival will be the kick off of the festival as an annual event in Enugu and to be extended to other parts of Southeast in the future.

It is expected that over one 500 audience will be at the venue, adding “we are inviting both individuals and cooperate organizations to partner in the program”.

The event is holding at Rich Crest Hotel, Nkpokiti –Junction, Enugu, from 4pm to 4am

The festival is being organized and managed by Hitto Communication Vendra, a registered company with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).





