Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested no fewer than 185 cult members in Ikorodu area of the state.

This followed the order given by the Command Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, for the deployment of Special forces from the Command’s tactical units to Ikorodu and environs to tackle the menace of cultism and gang violence.

Operatives of the Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants took the battle to the cultists dens at Ikorodu, Ipakodo, Igbogbo, Ibeshe, Shagamu Road and Agbowa, among others.

The Operation, which was described as intelligence-driven, targeted top leaders and members of various cults and gangs.

Rival cult groups, especially in Ikorodu area, had in the last few weeks engaged themselves in supremacy battle, with resultant death from both sides.

Operatives of the Special Strike Force were given clear instructions to reclaim and dominate the public spaces and ensure that no cult groups or gangs operate in any part of Lagos State.

The Strike Force has so far arrested 185 notorious cultists and recovered eight locally made pistols and other dangerous weapons from them.

Suspects arrested confessed to belong to Eiye, Aiye, KK, Buccaneers and Vikings confraternities, among others.

One Gbadamosi Mohammed, 30, suspected to be among the cultists who killed one Madariola Sunday at Ibeshe on May 21, 2020, was among the suspects arrested.

Also arrested are Onibudo Afeez, Habeeb Isa, Felix Igwoke and Taiwo Iyanu at Femi Taiwo Street, Ikorodu.

They were arrested in an uncompleted building holding cult meeting.

One Adeoye Daya, 25, a hit man of Aiye confraternity, was arrested at Ikorodu garage with one locally made short gun and rounds of live cartridges.

One Shodeinde Tosin, a hit man of Eiye confraternity in Igbogbo, was also arrested with a locally made short gun.

The Operations will be sustained in all parts of the State until those criminal gangs are totally defeated, the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, said in a statement on Sunday.

Elkana added that the suspects will be charged to Court soon.