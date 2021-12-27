Hit-and-run tipper driver kills motorcyclist in Anambra accident

A tipper driver hit and killed a motorcyclist at Umunya on Nteje-Awka Expressway on Sunday before fleeing the scene, the Anambra State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps has said.

Adeoye Irelewuyi, State Commander of the FRSC, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka.

Irelewuyi said the accident, which occurred at about 3:57pm, could be attributed to one-way driving or route violation.

He said: “The fatal crash involved a rider of a Supercub bike with registration number: UWN214Q, and a tipper.

“According to the report, the tipper driver drove against traffic, rammed into the motorcycle and took to his heels.

“The rider of the motorcycle was rushed to Chira Hospital, Awkuzu, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, and his corpse deposited at the hospital morgue.”

While condoling with the family of the dead, Irelewuyi warned motorists to desist from route violations.