The Ifo Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps on Monday said a commercial motorcyclist was knocked down by a Toyota Corolla car at Alakuko Road, Opposite Hafilak Hotel, Lagos.

Joshua Ibitomi, the Ifo Unit Commander of the FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Ota, Ogun State that the accident happened at about 10:30pm on Sunday.

Ibitomi explained that a “hit and run Toyota Corolla car with no registration number lost control due to speeding and rammed into a commercial Bajaj Boxer motorcycle, which also had no registration number”.

He said seven people were involved in the accident, including the okada rider with two passengers, and also four other persons in the car.

The unit commander said the okada driver died on the spot, while the two others sustained various degrees of injury in the accident.

He said the hit and run car was later apprehended by the police and the vehicle was taken to the station.

Ibitomi said: “The corpse of the victim was taken to Sango-Ota General Hospital mortuary by the police and FRSC officials while the survivors were also receiving intensive treatment at the same hospital.”

Ibitomi, however, advised motorists to desist from speeding and implored motorcyclists to always use their crash helmets.

