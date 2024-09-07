Hit-and-run driver kills woman on Lagos-Badagry Expressway

A hit-and-run driver on Friday morning killed a female pedestrian on the Mowo axis of the Lagos-Agbara-Badagry Expressway.

The Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, Badagry Unit, William Manga, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Manga, who spoke with NAN in Badagry on Friday, said the accident occurred at 6am.

He said that the command received information on the accident at 11:25am and its men arrived at the scene at 11:26am.

He added: “The accident occurred at Mosafejo-Mowo axis of the Badagry Expressway.

“It involved an unknown car driver.

“The victim sustained injuries at the head and died before our team got to the scene.”

Manga said that the victim had been taken to the mortuary at the General Hospital in Badagry.

He said that nothing was recovered from the victim.

The unit commander urged pedestrians to be more careful while crossing expressways.

Manga appealed to motorists to observe speed limits and other traffic rules and regulations.

