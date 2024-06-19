Hit-and-run driver kills two travellers on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

In a tragic incident, a suspected hit-and-run driver struck and killed two male travellers, identified as Yahaya Suleiman and Emeka, after knocking them off the overhead bridge at the Kara Market on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Monday when the driver lost control of his vehicle and rammed into three travellers who were waiting for a commercial bus.

It was also learnt that the third pedestrian, identified simply as Ishola, is currently in the hospital fighting for his.

A pure water seller who witnessed the incident recounted that the three pedestrians were struck by the driver, and two of them fell from the bridge due to the impact.

“The driver was speeding, and I think he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the three people who were waiting by the roadside to board a bus.

“The impact of the hit knocked two of the three travellers off the bridge. The driver sped off immediately after,” Issa narrated.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, on Tuesday, revealed that Suleiman and Emeka, who were knocked off the bridge, died in the hospital.

She said, “They were taken to the Lagos State Emergency Clinic at the old toll gate in the Ojota Area of Lagos State.

“The two travellers who fell off the bridge were confirmed dead minutes after they were rushed to the hospital.

“The driver was believed to have lost control of his vehicle before ramming into the three travellers who were waiting to board a vehicle on the bridge.

“The third traveller, Ishola, sustained serious injuries. He is still in the hospital.

“The corpses of the victims have been taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in the Sagamu area of Ogun State for preservation and autopsy.

“We are making efforts to trace the family of the deceased to inform them about the incident. We are also working on identifying and arresting the driver.”