A hit-and-run driver on Wednesday allegedly killed a male adult who was crossing the road along Ihiala-Owerri Road in Anambra State.

Andrew Kumapayi, Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Anambra State, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka.

Kumapayi said the accident occurred at about 6pm.

He said: “Eyewitness report reaching us indicates that the yet to be identified man was found lying in the pool of his blood by the road side after he was knocked down by an unidentified driver.

“Rescue team from FRSC Ihiala Command was alerted, on getting to the scene, they found the man and there was nothing to identify him.

“He was taken to ArchAngel hospital, Ihiala, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, and his body deposited at the mortuary.”

The Sector Commander warned motorists against speed limit violation.

Kumapayi also advised pedestrians to be watchful when walking along the road and not be distracted, saying they should use the safest means of crossing the road if need be to avoid accidents.

NAN.