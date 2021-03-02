The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps says a “hit and run” car driver knocked down and killed a commercial motorcyclist at Ojuola Filling Station on Owode-Ijako, Ogun State.

Temitope Oseni, Owode-Ijako Unit Commander, TRACE, said the incident happened at 6:30am on Tuesday.

Oseni said the accident was caused by excessive speeding on the part of the car driver.

She said the motorcyclist was riding a Boxer Bike with registration number MEK 500 WZ.

“The corpse of the victims has been taken away by the family members for burial,” she said, adding that the motorcycle had been towed off the road by TRACE operatives to restore free flow of traffic.

Oseni advised motorists and motorcyclists to drive carefully and exercise patience to avoid loss of lives and property to accidents.