Hit-and-run driver injures one on Badagry expressway

A hit-and-run driver cleared off a pedestrian on the Agbara-Badagry expressway on Saturday, leaving the victim hospitalised.

The Federal Road Safety Corps Commander, Badagry Unit, William Manga, said in Badagry that the accident occurred at 11.56a.m.

He said that the command received information on the accident at 11.58a.m. and its men arrived at the scene at 12.02p.m,

“The accident occurred at Limca, Winners axis of the Badagry expressway involving an unknown car and driver.

“The young man sustained injuries in his body and had fracture in his left leg,” he said.

Manga said that the injured man was rushed to the General Hospital, Badagry, for treatment.

He urged relatives of the victim to check him at the emergency unit of the hospital in Badagry.

The unit commander urged pedestrians crossing the expressway to look very well before crossing the road.

He also urged the motorists plying the Agbara-Badagry expressway to be conscious of the single lane presently in use.