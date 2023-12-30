Hit and run driver crushes pedestrian in Lagos

Barely two days to the new year, a hit and run driver ended the life of a pedestrian on Saturday, just after the Mobil filling station toward Otedola Bridge outward Lagos.

The Lagos Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Saturday.

Farinloye said that the victim was also mangled by high speeding vehicles and the body could not be identified.

He said that the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit had been alerted to help evacuate the mangled body from the highway to prevent further crushing by moving vehicles

Farinloye urged Nigerians to exercise utmost safety consciousness during the festive period.

He said the appeal became necessary due to deaths observed in the usual patrol during festive period along the major highways.

“ust yesterday evening, an articulated truck, which had brake failure, hit a woman at Dalemo bus stop, Ado Odo/Ota LGA, Ogun State and she died on the spot.

“All efforts to reach out to her family members have been futile due to lack of means of identity that could have helped to trace her relations.

“Therefore, NEMA is urging residents around this area who have not been able to trace their missing relative to contact FRSC Officer, Akowe of the Ota Unit with Tel nos: 08109257844, 08059090151,” Farinloye said.

He said that NEMA had been patrolling major highways during the festive periods toward assisting lead agencies in road safety efforts, for prompt, effective and efficient response to any emergency when needed.

Farinloye advised commuters to caution their drivers with due respect and dignity when they are observed to be exhausted, tired, fatigued or dozing off on the steering.

He said that the attention of safety officers at the closest point must be drawn to the problem, which would make the driver to take a rest before continuing his journey.