Hisbah police arrest Kannywood actress ‘sexual content’ on social media

Islamic Police in Kano State, Hisbah, has arrested a Kannywood actress, Sadiya Haruna, for uploading “sexual content” on her social media platforms.

It was alleged that the actress had consistently posted indecent videos of herself dancing seductively and making sexual comments on her social media handles.

According to Daily Trust, the actress, who is a resident of Kabuga Quarters, was initially arrested on Friday by the Head of Surveillance Department of the Kano State Hisbah Board, Malam Aliyu Usman.

It was learnt that Haruna was then detained in the custody of the Islamic police until early Monday when she was brought before the Sharia court sitting in Sharada area of the state.

According to the First Information Report filed against her, she was alleged to have consistently posted indecent videos in which she was dancing seductively and making sexual comments on her social media handles and YouTube channel.

The accused person pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of obscenity and indecent act, which contradicts section 355 of Penal Code Law 2000.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Ali Jibril Danzaki, thereafter convicted her and ordered her to be attending a Darul Hadith Islamiyya session at Tudun Yola Quarters for a period of six months as the sentencing for her offence.

Danzaki also said her Islamiyya attendance would be monitored by the school head teacher and the Hisbah command.

Meanwhile, Hisbah has been accused by Nigerians online of operating double standards in the country and particularly in northern Nigeria.

They stated that Hisbah spares the children of the high and mighty and go after commoners in the North.

@ Good life said: “LOL! One of the worst things that will follow after Nigeria divides is the rate at which many these Sharia states indigenes with cling to any bus coming down south to escape like we’re seeing right now in Afghanistan. Very oppressive stuff.”

@Eshiet Daniels wrote: “Hisbah is back after the long grooving holiday with Yusuf Buhari. If they had tried nonsense at Yusuf wedding, they will disband them immediately.”