Hisbah impounds three vehicles with 5,800 bottles of beer in Kano

Hisbah (Islamic moral police) in Kano State said they have impounded three vehicles laden with 5,800 bottles of beer.

Commander-General of the Hisbah Board, Dr Harun Ibn-Sina, made assertion Monday in Kano while inspecting the impounded vehicles at the Hisbah office.

The board’s spokesman, Malam Lawan Fagge, stated that the three vehicles were impounded Sunday.

They are a Mercedes Benz car, which had 1,800 bottles of beer in it; a Sienna minibus, conveying 3,000 bottles of beer and a Volkswagen Golf car conveying 1,000 bottles of beer.

Fagge stated that Ibn-Sina commended the anti-intoxicants unit that impounded the vehicles for its efforts at ensuring the stoppage of consumption of alcoholic beverages and harmful drugs in the state.

He assured that the board would not relent in its efforts at sanitising Kano State of all forms of vices, especially drug peddling and abuse.

“Kano State Hisbah Board is working assiduously to ensure full compliance and strict adherence to laws and regulations, Islamic teachings, good morals, and peaceful coexistence between different ethnic and religious groups,’’ Ibn-Sina said.

He directed the Legal Department of the board to follow due process by handing over the consignment to the court for necessary action.

“The board will collaborate with relevant stakeholders to achieve the desired objectives,’’ he stressed.

Earlier, Head of the anti-Intoxicants unit, Malam Jamilu Hassan-Yakasai, noted that the three vehicles were impounded while in their attempts to convey beer into Kano.

He said the unit was working in the 44 local government areas of the state to ensure full compliance and strict adherence to laws banning sale and consumption of intoxicants in Kano State.

He stressed that the unit would not relent until beer consumption became history in Kano State.

The Hisbah Board has the responsibility to promote good morals prohibit prostitution, sale and consumption of alcohol, street begging and other acts of immorality.