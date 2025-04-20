Hisbah board refutes alleged assault on Katsina lady

The Katsina State Hisbah Board has dismissed a report of alleged assault on a lady, Hauwa’u Lawal, by its personnel.

Malam Mohammad Shu’aibu, the Deputy Commander General Operations of the board, gave the clarifications at a news conference on Sunday in Katsina.

Lawal, in a viral video clip, accused the operatives of the board of beating her that caused a fracture on her leg and injuries impairing her hearing ability.

The lady said that the incident occurred when she visited her brother, who was in the custody of the board.

In a swift reaction, Shu’aibu confirmed the arrest of one suspect, who is a brother to the lady,

He said the suspect was arrested for interfering with the operation of the operatives while on duty, and parading himself as a soldier.

”She was stopped from going in because of the nature of her immoral dressing, but she insisted and attempted to slap one of the personnel.

“The suspect also presented an identity card which expired in 2023, carrying Ex-boy.

”During an operation at one of the event centres in Katsina city, some youths hurled stones at the personnel, where the suspect described them as unprofessional,

“The personnel while trying to calm the situation, asked the suspect to identify himself, and he claimed to be a soldier, which at the end we realised he was not.

“Also, an x-ray of the fractured leg has been requested from the suspect’s family to prove their claims, but none is yet to be presented to the board,” he said.

Shu’aibu said the board was mandated to fight immortality in the society, adding that it also trained its personnel to be civil, disciplined and professionals in discharging their duties.

Also commenting, Hadiza Yar’Adua, Commissioner for Women Affairs, said the ministry was investigating the matter.

“Once the investigation is complete, we will forward our findings to the relevant authorities for appropriate action,” she said.

