The Commandant, Kano State Hisbah Board, Dr. Haruna Ibn-Sina, said 39 teenagers had been arrested over alleged involvement in immoral acts in Kano metropolis.

Ibn-Sina confirmed the arrest in a statement by Lawal Ibrahim, Public Relations Officer of the board, on Monday, in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that immoral acts are banned under Sharia law operating in Kano State.

Ibn-Sina said the suspects were apprehended on Sunday between 8pm and 10pm in Burji Kwanar Kwankwaso, Madobi Local Government Area and at a faciltiy called Fine-time restaurant in Nasarawa, selling intoxicants, dancing indecently and group chatting on WhatsApp.

He said that the arrest was based on reports from residents in the area that different kinds of people congregate in the place to engage in unlawful acts.

“Out of the 39 suspects, 16 were females, 23 males aged between 18 and 20 years. The suspects were properly screened and we found out that all of the teenagers are first timers,” he said.

The Commandant called their parents and handed the offenders over to them after a caution.