The House of Representatives has asked the federal government to consider hiring foreign mercenaries to assist in the fight against insurgency.

The development comes about a week after Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno, urged the federal government to seek support from neighbouring countries in combating the insurgents.

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan had procured the services of mercenaries to assist the Nigerian army in the war against the insurgents.

But President Muhammadu Buhari later terminated the contract, describing it as “shameful”.

However, in a resolution on Wednesday, following a motion moved by Abdulkadir Rahis, lawmaker representing Maiduguri metropolitan federal constituency, the military authorities were urged to restrategise in the fight against terrorists.

Rahis recounted a recent attack “on the evening of 23 February, 2021, which resulted in the death of 16 people, with about 60 others sustaining varying degrees of injury, and are currently receiving treatment in various health facilities across the city, while many others suffered losses and damage to properties”.

He said the attack was one of the most daring as the insurgents indiscriminately launched rockets into Maiduguri.

Manu Soro Masur, lawmaker representing Darazo/Ganjuwa federal constituency, however, moved for an amendment of the motion and asked the federal government to consider foreign-paid fighters.

The motion was adopted after it was put to a voice vote.

The house urged “the military authorities to restrategise and take the fight to the Boko Haram enclaves”.

The lawmakers also called on the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, as well as the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to victims of the Borno attack, and other interventions to all persons that have suffered losses.