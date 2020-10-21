Former First Lady of the United States of America, Hillary Clinton, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Army to stop killing Nigerians involved in the #EndSARS protest.

Clinton said this on Tuesday in a tweet on her Twitter handle.

The Democratic candidate in the 2016 election spoke shortly after Soldiers dispersed protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate protest venue in Lagos State, killing no fewer than seven persons and injuring over 28.

She tweeted: “I’m calling on @mbuhari and the @hqnigerianarmy to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters. #StopNigeriaGovernment.”