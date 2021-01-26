Veteran Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo, has faulted the court judgement that jailed a 20-year-old who leaked an alleged sex video of an appointee of President Muhammadu Buhari, Willie Amadi.

While the video was described as: “superimposed sex tape,” as earlier reported by The Eagle Online, Dokubo said such technology does not exist.

The Imo State Police Command had arrested 20-year-old school leaver, Peter Nwoke, over the video in which a lawyer and Federal Commissioner representing Imo State on the Board of the Public Complaints Commission, was seen with two ladies in a room.

The 12-second video suggested the appointee of President Buhari had a threesome, but Nwoke said in court that he superimposed Amadi’s picture on a background with a sex scene.

Reacting to this via a Facebook post she shared, Dokubo stated that such technology does not exist.

The entertainer, who noted that she has been in the industry since 1992 and has moved from being an actress to being a director, wondered how much might have been given to the 20-year-old man as “compensation” for him to “jeopardise his future”.

Dokubo further wondered why the court judgement was hurriedly delivered in the case of Amadi whereas till date the Supreme Court is still deliberating on governorship matters from the 2019 elections.

She wrote: “What type of compensation and or what level of threat made a 20-year-old youth jeopardise his future bagging a twelve months prison sentence by confessing to an obvious lie?

“Claiming to have done a presently impossible act of video editing and special effects (sfx)! The technology to perform this level of seamless super imposing of still picture on motion picture does not exist! And the knowledge and manpower required to do it? Will need more than the black panther team.

“Watch the video, note who took the shots, see the position of the principal player, watch his hands, sitting positions and movement.

“Watch the reaction of the background players on noticing that they were on camera.

“The devil is in the details in the mirror.

“I pray that soon someone will help the young man regain his freedom and return to his family.

“Well I hope that the same speed used on this case will be used in restoring peace in Orlu and protecting the citizens.

“Nigeria we hail thee.”