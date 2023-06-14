Hilda Baci’s cook-a-thon crashed our website – GWR

The Guinness World Records has said that its website crashed for two days as Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, engaged in her record breaking cook-a-thon.

It disclosed this in a statement certifying Baci as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

It said the crash occurred on account of the immense volume of traffic received from Hilda’s legion of loyal fans.

Its representative said: “Hilda’s cook-a-thon was in fact so popular that our website crashed for two days due to the immense volume of traffic we received from her legion of loyal fans.”