Hilda Baci speaks on her Guinness World Records feat

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has reacted to her confirmation by the Guinness World Records as the new record holders in the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

The Guinness World Records on Tuesday confirmed her as the new world record holder for the longest cooking marathon.

It did this on its website, adding that it deducted about seven hours from the 100 hours Baci clocked in as her record.

It explained that this was because she took a longer time in returning from one of her approved breaks.

It said in the statement: “Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.

“The 26-year-old Nigerian chef began on Thursday 11 May and continued through to Monday 15 May, cooking over 100 pots of food during her four-day kitchen stint.

“Hilda attempted to set a record of 100 hours, however, almost seven hours were deducted from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.”

Reacting to the development shortly after the announcement by the GWR, Baci tweeted via her Twitter handle on Tuesday: “This is the best news ever omg omg omg thank you so much 🥺.”

The previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes was set by an Indian, Lata Tondon, in 2019.