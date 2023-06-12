Hilda Baci speaks on attempt by another Nigerian to break her cooking record

Nigerian chef seeking to set a new Guinness World Record in cooking, Hilda Effiong Bassey, has reacted to the ongoing attempt by another Nigerian, Damilola Adeparusi, to break her yet-to-be-ratified record of 100 cooking hours.

Popularly known as Hilda Baci, the Lagos State-based chef spoke on the move by Adeparusi via her Twitter handle.

Baci, who backed the latest move by the Ekiti State-based chef, tweeted: “The beauty of dream is that they are unique to each individual.

“Dami, your boldness to take on a cooking challenge shows that passion knows no limits.

“Embrace the journey, learn from every experience and inspire others with your unwavering spirit.”