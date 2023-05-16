Hilda Baci gets N3.5m land gift in Akwa Ibom

Barely 24 hours after breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest hours of cooking, a real estate firm, In-Motions Business Limited, has given popular Nigerian Chef, Hilda Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, a plot of land located in Wana Court Green Estate, Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Managing Director of the firm, Gideon Ekanem announced the donation in a statement on his Twitter handle, noting that the now popular Nigerian Chef is worthy of the land gift because she has become a uniting force in Nigeria.

The statement read; “Congratulations record breaker, Hilder Bassey Effiong. We are proud of you. Thank you for becoming a uniting force for our nation in such a time as this. This is the true spirit of the Nigerian youth. Akwa Ibom State is super proud of you.

“Our company’s foundation rests upon the pillars of diligence and perseverance, as we consistently align ourselves with these virtues. Hilda Baci, @hildabacicooks embodies the very essence of resilience within our society today, and we wholeheartedly join the entire nation and our fellow.

“Akwa Ibomites exuberantly celebrates her extraordinary achievement. In recognition of this remarkable feat, we are delighted to present Hilda with a free plot of land in Wana Court, the first true Green and Smart Estate in Akwa Ibom State.

“May this well-deserved honour serve as a testament to your unwavering determination. Congratulations, champion! She Did It | 100hours | Hilda | Akwa Ibom |.”