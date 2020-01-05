The Peoples Democratic Party has rejected in its entirely the over 200 per cent increase in electricity tariff announced by the All Progressives Congress-led administration, describing it as draconian and completely against the interest and wellbeing of Nigerians.

The party charged the Federal Government to immediately rescind the obnoxious and provocative policy and consult further with Nigerians before any such tariff hike.

The PDP described the increase in electricity tariff as a furtherance of the fleecing of Nigerians, who are already overburdened and groaning under the weight of high costs, economic repression and heavy taxes foisted by the insensitive APC administration.

The party said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan: “It is lamentable that Nigerians, who are already suffering the devastating negative impact of the recent increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 5 percent to 7.5 per cent by the APC administration, are now being further suppressed with increased electricity tariff.

“Our party holds that the increase in electricity tariff, under the prevailing harsh economic conditions, is injurious to the wellbeing of Nigerians as it will further stress the productive sector and lead to an upsurge in the cost of regular and essential goods and services, including food, medicine, housing, education and other critical needs.

“This APC policy, if allowed, will worsen the suffering of Nigerians as it will put more stress on already overburdened families, cripple businesses, result in job losses and exacerbate the prevailing frightening unemployment rate under the Buhari administration.

“Moreover, the PDP invites Nigerians to note that this toxic and distasteful ‘new year gift’ by the APC administration, at a time Nigerians are coming back from yuletide festivities, shows that the APC is indeed unfeeling, insensitive and have no iota of regard for the sensibilities and wellbeing of our citizens.

“The PDP insists that any administration that has the interest of the people at heart should provide alternatives or hold consultations with the people before imposing such harsh tariff on its citizenry.

“The party therefore urged the National Assembly to rescue Nigerians from such draconian policy by deploying its statutory legislative instruments to call the Federal Government to order in the interest of our nation.”