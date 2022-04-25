Hike Hajj Fare: Lagos promises to meet NAHCON, intending pilgrims for review

Lagos state Government has promised to meet with the intending pilgrims for this year’s Hajj to deliberate on the hike in Hajj fare by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The State’s Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, made the pledge in a statement issued Monday, stating that government would also meet with the NAHCON officials and Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Elegushi specified that the meeting was aimed at discussing the increase in 2022 Hajj fare, as announced by NAHCON.

He pointed out that the meeting would hold shortly after the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, adding that the date would be communicated to all stakeholders in due course.

The Commissioner indicated upon preliminary enquiry, NAHCON explained that the fare increase was necessitated by increase in foreign exchange (FOREX) rate, value added tax from Saudi Arabia and the cost of aviation fuel for the carriers.

”We, therefore, implore our intending pilgrims in the state to attend this very important stakeholders’ meeting anytime it is called, in order to clarify issues and clear other grey areas” the Commissioner stated.

Elegushi reassured that the intending pilgrims of continued better service and assistance in the course of carrying out the significant pillar of Islam.

Trouble started last week when the State Pilgrims Welfare Board issued a notice, announcing additional payment of N1, 340,000, apart from the initial deposit of N1.3 million per pilgrim.

The board, quoting NAHCON directive over its move, also announced between Monday, April 25 and Friday April 29, 2022 as deadline for the 2019/2020 and 2021 intending pilgrims to pay over 100 per cent additional fare.

The directives provoked anger and displeasure among various key stakeholders, prompting some of the affected pilgrims to stage a peaceful protest to the State House Assembly complex Monday morning.