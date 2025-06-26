Hijrah 1447A.H: MMPN demands holiday for Islamic new year

As Muslims in Nigeria join their counterparts all over the world in ushering the new Islamic year, Hijrah 1447 A.H on Thursday June 26, 2025, the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) has reiterated its call on the Federal and state governments to declare Muharram 1, the first day of the Islamic Calendar year, as a public holiday.

This is contained in a statement released on Thursday and signed by Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Balogun, National President, MMPN.

Balogun said such a declaration would be in line with the rule of law, fairness and justice to millions of Muslims in Nigeria as it was granted to the Christian brethren on every January 1 of the Gregorian Calendar.

This gesture, he stressed, would give Muslims a sense of belonging in the polity.

“Muharram 1 is our own January 1, we want both the Federal and state governments alike to declare it as such in the interest of religious harmony in the country”, Balogun said.

He implored government at various levels to recognise the Hijrah calendar and use it side by side with the Gregorian calendar.

Balogun congratulated Muslims and non-Muslims alike for witnessing another new Islamic year and urged them to reflect on their deeds and activities during the past year.

He asked Muslims to use the opportunity of the New Year to migrate from their evil ways in the past and renew their commitments for good in the New Islamic Year as well as pray to Allah to guide the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in piloting the affairs of the nation.

The MMPN President also called on the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs to enter into dialogue with the Nigerian Government on the issue and other issues affecting the Muslim Ummah in the country.

He implored Muslims to rededicate themselves to the cause of building an egalitarian society and join hands with other Nigerians in moving the nation forward.

Balogun, however, commended state governors who had declared public holiday for Islamic New Year especially in the Northern part of the country as well as Oyo and Osun states in South West, urging others to emulate their colleagues.

He described series of attacks and killings of innocent Nigerians by some insurgency groups as unIslamic and pleaded with the affected groups to cease fire and stop violence as a demonstration of its readiness to embrace peace.

Balogun equally called for a stringent legislation against rape, kidnapping and all other acts of terrorism in the country, saying it was getting too rampant because the culprits always get away with it.

While wishing all Nigerians happy Islamic New Year, Balogun appealed to all to celebrate in moderation in line with Islamic ethos and situation in the country, praying for an eventful, peaceful and crisis free celebration.

