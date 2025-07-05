Hijrah 1447: OSMC President charges Muslims on good deeds 

The President of Osun State Muslim Community, Alhaji Mustafa Olawuyi, has charged Muslims to imbibe lessons of Hijrah by moving away from bad habits to good deeds.

Olawuyi gave the charge in Osogbo during the new Hijrah 1447 AH commemoration by Muslims in the state.

Dignitaries at the event held at Fakunle Unity School include the Secretary to the state government, Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye, the Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, Dr Kamal Adekilekun, the Chief Imam of Osogbo, Shiek Musa Animasahun, the Chairman of Hijrah Planning Committee and Vice President of OSMC, Alhaji Abdul Lateef Adeyanju among others.

A prominent lawyer in the state, Barrister Qazeem Odedeji in his lecture on the theme “Shari’a and the Nigerian secular legal framework: conflict or coexistence in the South”, said Nigeria’s constitution recognizes sharia as an integral part of Nigeria legal system.

Speaking on the essence of the celebration, Olawuyi said “Hijrah teaches us to migrate from bad to good and to remember that Almighty Allah, our Creator and Sustainer cannot be fooled. He will definitely reward each and every one of us in accordance with our deeds.”

He called on Governor Ademola Adeleke to take necessary steps to resolve the local government leadership crisis in the state without further delay.

Olawuyi lamented that local government system in the state has collapse and charged Adeleke to resolve the crisis so that local government council would be functional and deliver service to the people.

He charged the Governor to ensure permanent solution to the communal clash between the people of Ifon and Ilobu towns as well as Erin-Osun town.

Olawuyi also appealed to the Governor to recruit more teachers in public primary and secondary schools in the state.

He said OSMC has observed the acute shortage of teachers in all educational institutions in the state especially at primary and secondary levels and appealed for urgent recruitment and posting of teachers to schools in the state.

