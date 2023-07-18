Hijrah 1445: Makinde declares Wednesday public holiday 

828 828

Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has declared Wednesday, July 19, 2023, as a public holiday in the state in commemoration of this year’s Hijrah 1445.

Wednesday, the first day of Muharram 1445AH, is the beginning of the Islamic New Year.

The announcement was made in a circular signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi.

While congratulating the Muslim faithful on the commencement of the New Year, the governor enjoined them to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity and sustainability of the state in particular and the country in general.