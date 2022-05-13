Hijab: Kwara Gov names white paper committee on Ijagbo school saga

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has appointed a six-person white paper committee on the Oyun Baptist High School Ijagbo.

This was disclosed in a press statement signed Friday, by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor AbdulRazaq, Rafiu Ajakaye.

The committee chairman is a law professor, Amuda Kannike SAN. Other eminent persons on the committee are: Barrister Joseph Sunday Bamigboye SAN; Dr. Haruna Baba Gogata; F.O. Titiloye; Dr. Saadat Yetunde Yusuf; and a senior civil servant Amos Thompson (Secretary).

The statement said the committee would examine and make actionable recommendations to the government on the report of the panel that had investigated the development in the school over Muslim head wear (hijab).

The Governor said the committee has two weeks from the first day of its sitting to submit its report.