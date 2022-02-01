Hijab Day: Makinde vows religious tolerance, MSSN wants Sanwo-Olu to enforce court order

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has given assurance to people of the state that his administration would not trample on their religious rights.

Makinde made the pledge in a statement signed Tuesday by his Special Assistant on Islamic Affairs, AbdulRasheed AbdAzeez, on the occasion of 2022 World Hijab Day.

The governor congratulated the Muslim Ummah in the state, especially the female adherents, pledging that his administration would not oppose activities and practices that would promote godliness and modesty.

“Hijab is a covering which not only beautifies the wearer but also helps in advancing decency in the society.

“Muslim students who wish to wear hijab in public schools in Oyo State have not been denied their right to do so,” he said.

“I have instructed those in positions of authority in the state’s public service and across all our public schools not to intimidate or harass anyone because of their religious beliefs or practices.

“Our government is God-fearing and we will continue to preach religious tolerance, equality and justice, which will further engender peaceful coexistence, love and togetherness.

“As the theme of this year’s celebration suggests, hijab is the pride of every female Muslim and it remains sacrosanct,” he said.

He appealed to various religious heads and leaders to always seek engagement with the state government on any issue in order to avoid religious crisis.

“Our doors are open for advice, suggestion and consultation on ways of moving our dear state forward”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, (MSSN), Lagos State Area Unit has called on the State Government to issue a circular, reminding schools’ administrators of the court’s ruling which allows willing female Muslim students to use the hijab in schools.

The Unit Amirah (female President) Basheerah Majekodunmi, made this known while speaking to journalists during a press conference to commemorate the 2022 World Hijab Day.

In a press statement personally signed by her, Majekodunmi called on the State Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, to order the issuance of a circular in compliance with the Court of Appeal judgement granting the use of hijab in public schools.

She complained that many principals, teachers, and administrators are causing crises in schools under the guise that they did not receive the previously issued circular under Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration.

The student leader, however, warned school principals and teachers against victimisation and discrimination of Muslim students, describing it as a fight against morality and public approval of indecency among young people.

“Ignorance is no excuse before the law. These teachers and Principals who either feign ignorance or turn a deaf ear to justice and morality have made it difficult and fearful for students to use their hijab as prescribed by their creator!

“It is high time the Lagos State Government issued another circular that will be well-publicised. We enjoin peace in Lagos State and we don’t want a crisis. Some principals and teachers are acting unlawfully and in a manner that could cause an outrage without quick intervention,” she stated.

Majekodunmi also acknowledged efforts by the state government to provide quality education for the school students but warned that continuous victimisation of students might sabotage these efforts.

“The picture of Governor Sanwo-Olu sitting with a hijab-wearing student is a clear contrast of the injustice meted on some students who also choose to wear the hijab in other schools,” She challenged.

Majekodunmi lamented the case of two female Muslim students of Igboye Community High School, Igboye, Epe, who were made to stand outside the classroom in the sun while their classmates were writing an examination, stating that MSSN Lagos will continue to take such cases up until the Supreme Court’s verdict.

She therefore, advised students to aspire to be great no matter the challenges and speak out when they experience any form of molestation or victimisation.

The 2022 World Hijab Day which is themed “Hijab is our Crown, not A Crime” is organised across the world as a reiteration of the disapproval of continuous harassment of females in schools and workplaces also to put an end to such practices.

Other organisations present at the press conference are Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT), Al Muminaat (The Believing Women) Organisation, Hijab Rights Advocacy Initiative, Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN Lagos), and Muslim Public Affairs Centre ( MPAC), Guild of Muslim Professionals (GMP).

Others are Lagos Secretariat Community Central Mosque (LSCCM), Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Pristine Cactus Foundation, The Criterion, International Muslim Women Union (IMWU), NACOMYO, Pure Heart Islamic Foundation (PHF Lagos), Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria, Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates Association ( UNIFEMGA), Islamic Medical Association of Nigeria (IMAN), Women in Dawah, Akhawat and Izarul Haq Movement of Nigeria.