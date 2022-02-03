Hijab crisis: MURIC demands suspension of Principal, probe of attack

The Muslim Rights Concern has called for the probe of an attack on Muslim students of Baptist High School, Ijagbo in Oyun Local Government of Kwara State who were protesting for their right to use hijab on Thursday.

Four people were reportedly injured and are receiving treatment following alleged attack by hoodlums and security agents.

In its reaction, MURIC condemned the attack on the protesters.

It said in a statement issued on Thursday by its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola: “Muslim students of Baptist High School, Ijagbo in Oyun Local Government of Kwara State who were protesting for the right to use hijab were reportedly attacked by hoodlums and security agents today, Thursday, 3rd February, 2022. Four people were allegedly injured while one has been hospitalised.

“Although it was rumoured that one person was killed, we prefer to be silent over that until we receive more details from our Kwara branch (https://tribuneonlineng.com/police-nscdc-quell-hijab-protest-in-kwara/; https://www.ekohotblog.com/2022/02/03/breaking-hijab-many-injured-as-peaceful-protest-turns-violent-in-kwara-photos/). We will update our statement immediately we have a full report.

“We strongly condemn this attack on innocent and underaged children. It is irresponsible, barbaric and inhuman. The protesting girls were not violent. It was a peaceful protest and peaceful protest is a legitimate tool for the expression of grievances, particularly when it is peaceful.

“MURIC singles out the principal of the school for insubordination, wilful disobedience and disrespect for constituted authority. This is in view of his high-handedness and his refusal to recognise the state government’s circular which approved the use of hijab.

“In the meantime and in the interest of peace, we make the following demands: