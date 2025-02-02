Hijab a symbol of faith—ICIN director 

Fatima Suleiman, the Executive Director, Islamic Counselling Initiative in Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation, says hijab is a symbol of faith and more than a piece of clothing.

Suleiman stated this on Sunday in Jos at an event organised by ICIN to mark World Hijab Day.

The director said that hijab was not just about covering the head, but it was about the mind, the heart, and the soul and a reflection of one’s beliefs and values.

She described this year’s theme, “Hijabs Unsilenced,” as apt and stressed that the hijab represented dignity, choice, and empowerment for millions of women.

“Wearing the hijab is not limited to a particular group of people but is for anyone who values modesty and personal conviction,” she said.

Suleiman encouraged non-Muslims to see the hijab beyond religious lines, emphasising that modesty was a universal value.

The executive director said that, together, stereotypes and misconceptions about the hijab would be corrected and gain acceptance worldwide.

