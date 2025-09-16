HID Awolowo 10 years after: The matriarch who defined a generation, by Folu Olamiti

Ten years after her passing, the name Hannah Idowu Dideolu Awolowo still evokes images of grace, grit, and quiet power. Known affectionately as HID, she was more than the wife of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the legendary nationalist and statesman. She was a formidable figure in her own right, a trader-turned-industrialist, a strategist, a political bridge-builder, and the steady compass that kept one of Nigeria’s most consequential political movements from capsizing in stormy waters.

This is not merely a story of a dutiful wife, it is a story of a woman who used her own agency to help rewrite Nigeria’s history. She was a heroin

Born on November 25, 1915, in the quiet town of Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State, HID was the only surviving child of her parents, a pattern that traced back through generations and perhaps shaped the tenacity that defined her life. Her early years were spent between classrooms and market stalls, learning arithmetic by day and shadowing her mother on trading trips by dusk. These formative experiences did more than put food on the table, they equipped her with commercial savvy that would later fund political revolutions.

She met a young Obafemi Awolowo in the late 1930s in Ibadan. Their courtship carried out through carefully written love letters culminated in a modest wedding in 1937. From the very beginning, their partnership was built on shared ambition and mutual sacrifice. She set aside her own career dreams to support his, embracing the role of homemaker and back-room strategist while he pursued law studies in London.

When Awolowo left for England in 1944, he entrusted HID with £20 for family upkeep. In an act that would later become family legend, she ignored his instruction not to trade and invested the entire sum in foodstuffs. The profits not only sustained the family but also allowed her to send remittances to her husband, funds that kept him afloat as a struggling student.

Also Read:

Upon his return, HID expanded her trading ventures into full-fledged enterprises, Dideolu Stores, Ligu Distribution Services, and distributorships for tobacco and brewery products. These businesses were far from ornamental, they were profit-spinning ventures that underwrote Awolowo’s political campaigns and financed the founding of The Nigerian Tribune in 1949. By the 1960s, HID had become one of the most successful female industrialists of her time, combining sharp business instincts with frugal discipline.

HID’s real test came during Nigeria’s most turbulent political years. When Awolowo was jailed in 1962 on treason charges, HID became the unflinching face of the Awolowo political dynasty. She attended court sessions religiously, delivered meals to her husband in prison, managed the family businesses, and kept the Action Group’s political machinery running despite state harassment.

Her courage was not merely symbolic. She stood on podiums across the Western Region, broom in hand, rallying supporters to “sweep away the dirt” of misrule. In 1964, she even contested an election in her husband’s stead, demonstrating that her political credentials were not honorary but earned.

Tragedy deepened her burdens when their first son, Segun, one of his father’s legal defenders died in a car crash. Yet she refused to retreat into private grief. Instead, she became even more committed to the causes she and her husband shared, education, social welfare, and good governance.

Those who encountered HID often spoke of her poise and faith. She was calm yet firm, deeply religious yet pragmatic, and fiercely loyal to her family. Awolowo famously attributed his success to three things, “the Grace of God, Spartan self-discipline, and a good wife.” That wife would go on to hold chieftaincy titles including Yeye Oba of Ile-Ife and the custom-created Yeye Oodua, a recognition of her status as mother figure to the Yoruba nation.

Even after Awolowo’s death in 1987, HID continued to chair the Nigerian Tribune and serve as the anchor of the Awolowo Foundation, ensuring that her husband’s legacy of progressive politics was preserved for future generations.

On September 19, 2015, HID passed away just weeks before her 100th birthday. Her burial in Ikenne drew presidents, governors, monarchs, and ordinary Nigerians who saw in her a symbol of integrity and resilience. The celebrations were not just of a life well-lived but of a life that continues to inspire.

Her legacy endures through the HID Awolowo Foundation, which promotes women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship, and through the generations of leaders she mentored and inspired, including her grandson-in-law, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

A decade later, HID Awolowo’s story remains strikingly relevant. At a time when many lament the shrinking space for principled leadership and women’s participation in public life, her example offers hope. She proved that one could be a wife, a mother, a business mogul, and a political force without compromising integrity.

Her life challenges today’s generation to embrace resilience over resignation, enterprise over dependency, and courage over complacency. HID’s quiet power was not in loud rhetoric but in unwavering consistency, an attribute Nigeria’s political class could learn from.

Chief (Mrs.) HID Awolowo was more than a historical figure, she was a living institution. Her nearly 100 years on earth bridged pre-colonial, colonial, and post-independence Nigeria, making her a witness and participant in the making of the nation.Ten years after her transition, she remains, in the words of Harvard scholar Prof. J.K. Olupona, “the archetypal mother who guided the collective lived experience of the Yoruba nation.” Her story is not just about the past, it is a roadmap for the future for every Nigerian woman who dares to dream, for every leader who seeks to govern with vision, and for every citizen who longs for a nation built on courage, discipline, and faith.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']