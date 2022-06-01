Hi-Impact TV launches on StarTimes platform

In its bid to expand its viewership across the globe and be in every home in Nigeria, Hi-Impact Television, the first full High Definition (HD) television station in Nigeria is set to launch on the StarTimes platform Channel 145 beginning from 1st of June 2022.

Hi-Impact TV which currently broadcasts on the Free to Air Eutelsat 7WA and 7EB is a family friendly station that has continued to churn out programmes that educate, inform and entertain its viewers with high premium quality contents that uplift the viewing public

According to the Assistant General Manager, Hi-Impact Studios Francisca Ovie, “the coming on board StarTimes from June will afford every home the opportunity of watching and enjoying high premium quality programmes the station has been churning out since it made a debut four years ago”

Francisca further said that StarTimes enjoys a very wide coverage in Nigeria and other African countries especially on its Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) and Hi-Impact TV hopes to benefit from this arrangement beginning form today to mark our four years in existence.

Hi-Impact TV hit Nigeria airwaves exactly on June 1st 2018 and has broadcast for 24 hours ever since. Hi-Impact Studios was recently granted a radio licence and is set to commence test transmission next month on 102.1FM.