Hi-Impact Planet fetes customers at Christmas, New Year

The recent controversy generated over the banning of Nigerians as well as its addition to the Red List countries with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 by the governments of Canada, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom is needless as the country possesses all it takes for its citizens to stay home and enjoy the yuletide season.

The Chairman of Nigeria’s biggest and foremost tourism company, Hi-Impact Planet Amusement Park and Resort, Prince Adeyanju Lipede, said this in a statement on Wednesday.

Lipede advised Nigerians to look inward, especially during holiday seasons, to enjoy their money and save themselves the yearly hardship of looking for visa for self and family as well as deciding on which country to visit when there are more than enough places to visit and have a memorable holiday in Nigeria.

While condemning these countries for singling out only African countries for the ban when many European countries that have worse cases of Omicron were not punished, Lipede said spending hard earned money at home has the capacity to grow the economy.

“Not a few commentators have argued that the best way to grow a nation’s economy and ensure a strong currency is to engage in production as well as consume that which your country produces, let us stay here in our country and stop taking our money out to grow other nations economy,” Lipede said.

According to Lipede, Hi-Impact Planet Amusement Park and Resort has games and different kinds of rides for both adults and kids, swimming pool, well-furnished self-service apartments, hall for different kinds of event, tennis courts and five aside football pitch, a clinic, an arena that has capacity to host crusades and musical shows as well as permanent police and private security personnel to provide adequate security for fun seekers.

He then urged people to free themselves from the stress and hassles of getting passports ready, applying for visas, getting COVID-19 tests as well as vaccinations by bringing their families to Hi- Impact Planet for a wonderful and memorable holiday season.

Speaking further, Adeyanju said a number of activities have been lined up for the enjoyment of guests and fun seekers when the park opens fully on December till new year.

He said: “Guests at the Park are assured of a memorable time when the Park opens on Wednesday 22nd as a number of impactful and long- lasting events have been lined up for their enjoyment including Tope Alabi leading other top Gospel Artists like Onos Ariyo, Bidemi Olaoba, Yinka Alaseyori, Sensational Bamidele, Dj D’MO and a host of others to praise God on Sunday 26th on a free concert at the Park Arena located inside the Amusement Park.”

In order to ensure health, safety, and welfare of its customers and staff, the no mask no entry rule as well as other protocols and guidelines set up by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control will be fully applied.

Apart from the regular disinfection of the surfaces of all games and rides areas and provision of temperature scanners, the company also has automatic hand sanitiser dispensers placed strategically round the park and at the entrance doors leading to each room at the apartments.

The Amusement Park, which opened to business a couple of years ago, is located opposite Mountain of Fire and Miracles Church, Ibafo along the popular and ever busy Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.