Tourists and fun seekers are set to enjoy the exciting view of Lagos waters as Hi-Impact Cruise Ship, Eugene 1, makes a maiden sail on Nigeria’s independent day anniversary, October 1.

The Cruise Ship, which is about 12 metres high and 39.5 metres wide, with state of the art interior, has two decks with capacity to accommodate up to 1,000 guests for events like wedding, birthday parties, Annual General Meetings of big corporations and other social events.

The maiden sail, which coincides with Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary, will feature events such as three hours non-stop music from a life band and DJ, three course fine dining with drinks, exciting board games, exclusive party atmosphere and a breathtaking view of Lagos from the Marina.

A statement signed by Prince Yanju Lipede, CEO of Solution Media and Infotech Limited, owners of Hi-Impact Cruise Ship, assured all expected guests of adequate security and safety measures in an atmosphere compared to anywhere in the world.

“We have over 33 CCTV cameras while all Covid-19 prescribed safety measures are already in place and this is why we won’t do more than one quarter of its capacity,” the statement said.

The statement further quoted Adeola Adekolu, Group General Manager in charge of Cruise, as saying: “Apart from wash hand basins and hand sanitizers placed at strategic places in and around the Cruise Ship, strict adherence to wearing of nose masks, we have also provided a walk through automated disinfectant Cabin which every guests must pass through before entering the arena.”

Constructed in Turkey in 2017 and brought to Nigeria in 2019, the cruise ship, built with 14knots engine capacity, was initially billed to start operation last Easter but that was not to be because of the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging world.