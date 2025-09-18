He’s not a true ‘labour’ leader, Bwala takes swipe at Obi

Daniel Bwala, special adviser to President Tinubu on policy communication, has launched a blistering attack on the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, claiming that Obi is not a true ‘labour’ leader and that despite his wealth, there is “no record” of him funding public projects or floating a foundation.

“Peter Obi is a billionaire, multi-billionaire. There is no record that Peter has floated a foundation. Or a school.

“Anything that has to do with public interest and funded so they can meet the needs of the masses. Not a single one,” Bwala alleged while speaking on The Clarity Zone Podcast posted on Wednesday.

The presidential aide argued that Obi’s philanthropic profile was overstated and not in line with his financial standing.

He also dismissed reports of large donations credited to Obi, insisting, “He has never given beyond N50m, and even that one, I can tell you the circumstances behind it. He never gave N100m to anybody.”

Bwala further criticised the boreholes Obi reportedly supported in parts of the North after the elections, describing them as primitive.

“Do you know the type of borehole people gave them money to produce? Caveman days borehole — where somebody will climb and be bouncing like this before water will come out.

“This is the type of development in his mind. But Nigerians don’t know,” he alleged.

Beyond philanthropy, the presidential aide questioned Obi’s political alignment with the Labour Party, claiming the former Anambra governor had no history of supporting workers’ struggles or grassroots activism.

“Peter Obi is a capitalist by nature. He believes in free market economy. He’s a businessman.

“There is nothing resembling socialism around Peter Obi. But Peter Obi ran on the platform of Labour Party that is principally a socialist party.

“Tell me whether you have ever seen Peter Obi in any workers’ strike, protest or student unionism.

“Even during EndSARS, was he there? Yet, it is the same demographic he uses in campaigning,” Bwala said.

He described Obi’s 2023 campaign as populist, comparing it to the strategy of former United States President, Donald Trump.

According to him, Obi merely tapped into youth anger to mobilise support.

“In the last election, Obi just saw that the youth were not happy and he rode on that anger.

“They even said, ‘we no dey give shishi,’ because once you ride on their anger, they sponsor themselves to fight your cause,” Bwala added.

Bwala also accused Obi of using church platforms during the campaign but abandoning them after the elections.

“He went to all the churches, met all the Pentecostal bishops. He was everywhere — Holy Ghost night, Holy Ghost morning, prophetic prayers.

“But after the election, I didn’t see him again. Like my church, we had Shiloh. I told my one of my pastors that Peter Obi no dey go Shiloh again,” he said.

Though Bwala insists Obi has not funded public projects, records show the former governor has in recent years made donations to health and educational institutions.

It is pertinent to note that in 2024, Obi made several philanthropic commitments.

He donated N70m to health and educational institutions in Anambra State and also gave N20m to Faith Foundation Mission Hospital, Nsukka, Enugu State, to support its College of Nursing Sciences, amongst others.

