Hertha Berlin have confirmed that club legend Pal Dardai will stay on as head coach for the new 2021/22 Bundesliga season.

Dardai took charge of the senior team for the second time following the dismissal of Bruno Labbadia in January.

The capital outfit were sitting two points above the relegation play-off spot at the time, but showed a marked improvement during the latter part of the season, securing their top-flight status with a game to spare, and ultimately finished 14th.

“In Pal Dardai, we have a coach, who has reached our minimum target,” said Hertha chairman Carsten Schmidt at the club’s annual general assembly on 30 May. “I look forward to seeing him and his team in the new season.”

Dardai was previously head coach between 2015 and 2019, guiding Hertha to a sixth-placed finish in 2016/17 and into the UEFA Europa League. The 45-year-old, who spent the ensuing 18 months working with the club’s youth teams, has overseen 188 matches across his two spells at the helm.

Dardai also represented Hertha as a player between 1997 and 2011, making a club record 286 Bundesliga appearances.

His son, Marton, 19, came through the Old Lady’s youth system, and turned out 12 times in the Bundesliga over the course of the 2020/21 campaign. Bence Dardai, 15, is also on the Hertha books.