Heroes Day: Death of our fallen heroes not in vain   -Gani Adams 

Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams said the death of the Oodua People’s Congress fallen heroes was not in vain, saying the organization will continue to honour their memories even in death.

Adams made the disclosure at Oodua House in Ikeja, Lagos during the celebration of the 2023 edition of OPC’s Heroes Day, organized by the leadership of the group.

Iba Gani Adams, who is also the National Coordinator of OPC said the annual event was the 17th edition, adding that that little donation that was being given to about 200 widows was the group’s contributions to the welfare of the widows and the children left behind by the fallen members of the OPC.

“We are offering these little donations to cater to the needs of the wives of our fallen heroes.

“We don’t refer to them as widows because their breadwinners and husbands were once our members and they deserved the best even in death.

“In Europe and Asia, there are days that are specially designated for the fallen heroes. Every November 1st is the day for the celebration of their heroes in all the 28 countries in Europe as a continent.

“It is not peculiar to the Nigerian Army or the Armed Forces day. The most important thing is to honour those that fell and paid the supreme price in the course of the struggle.

“The widows came from Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Osun and the token we gave would be shared among them as our widows’ mite because it is more spiritual than physical.

ALSO READ:

LCCI hails Dangote on poverty reduction, job opportunities

Google brings generative AI to Search in Africa

Man, 34, docked for allegedly parading himself as member of Eiye confraternity

The Yoruba generalissimo restated the need to appreciate Yoruba culture and tradition, saying OPC has remained the only organization in Nigeria that has celebrated its heroes.

He charged the windows to trust in God and train their children in the best way to be the best for the country.

Parakoyi Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Prof Kolawole Raheem said what OPC is doing with heroes’ day is a significant way of touching the lives of the widows.

“For OPC to have dedicated a day for the remembrance of the fallen heroes is the best thing that could happen to an organization in the world. I appreciate the gesture and I know it will go a long way in putting smiles on the faces of the widows”.

Apart from the 200 widows, other guests that were present at the event include the Aareonakakanfo Chiefs- in-Council, including Atoloye Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Babajide Tanimowo, Asoju Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Yinka Oguntimehin, Barejiro Aare Onakaka -nfo of Yorubaland, Dauda Asikolaye, Chief Segun Ajiboye, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Princess Ajike Less Privileged Foundation, Queen Ajike, Prophet Ololade David, Sheikh Abdul Mumeen Saliu, Barrister Ahmed Dada Abbass, Coordinator OPU Egypt, Comrade Saheed Adewole and members of the National Executive Council and National Coordinating Council among others.